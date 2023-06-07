Russian part of Togliatti-Odessa pipeline remains operational — Transammiak

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian part of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, which was blown up in the Kharkov region, is cut off from the Ukrainian part and remains operational and in good condition, Transammiak (operator of the ammonia pipeline in Russia) told TASS.

"On February 24, 2022, the transit of ammonia to the territory of Ukraine was stopped. Currently, the Russian part of the ammonia pipeline, owned by Transammiak JSC, is reliably separated from the Ukrainian part and remains in good condition under the constant control of Transammiak services," the statement said.

They also mentioned that the Ukrainian part of the pipeline is handled by the Ukrainian state company Ukrhimtransammiak. The pipeline division is located in the Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Wednesday that the restoration of the damaged Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will take 1 to 3 months, if the facility is accessible. "According to preliminary estimates, the repair and restoration work [on the ammonia pipeline] will take about 1 to 3 months, provided that the site is accessible," she said.

Zakharova recalled that the ammonia pipeline was one of the core pillars in the fulfillment of the package agreements signed on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul. "The facility was critical to ensuring global food security," she said, adding that each year, approximately 2 mln metric tons of raw materials for fertilizer production were pumped through it, enough to feed 5 mln people.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said earlier on Wednesday that Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of June 5, with civilians hurt in the sabotage attack. "At about 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 5, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. Civilians were injured as a result of this terrorist act," the spokesman said.