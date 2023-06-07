Russian-Belarusian trade turnover growing in 2022 — Russian PM

SOCHI, June 7. /TASS/. The mutual trade turnover between Russia and Belarus gained 12% over 2022 and continues growing, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

"Despite the sanction pressure of the collective West, our trade and economic cooperation is developing proactively. Last year, our mutual trade turnover had an upsurge by 12% and was over three trillion Russian rubles ($36.7 bln) or 111 bln Belarusian rubles," Mishustin said.

"The trade volume gained 11% more in January - April and totaled more than a trillion Russian rubles ($12.22 bln) or almost 40 bln Belarusian rubles," the Russian Prime Minister added.