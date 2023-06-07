Russia ratifies agreement with China on cooperation in gas supplies

MOSCOW, June. /TASS/. Russia has ratified an intergovernmental agreement with China on cooperation in natural gas supplies from Russia to China via the Far East route. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, approved the law on ratification at a plenary session on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed in Moscow and Beijing on January 31, 2023. It defines the conditions for cooperation in gas supplies from Russia to China along the Far East route, including the transboundary section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River near the cities of Dalnerechensk in Russia and the city of Hulin in China.

The document also regulates civil law, tax and customs issues of activities for the implementation of the provisions of the agreement, defines a mechanism for resolving disputes if they arise.

The agreement provides for the creation of an effective mechanism to implement the provisions of the contract for the sale of natural gas in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters on the Far Eastern route between PJSC Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation dated February 3, 2022 "on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and long-term cooperation."

The parties undertake to provide comprehensive assistance in the design, construction and operation of the gas transmission infrastructure necessary for gas supplies, in particular, in obtaining the necessary permits, approvals, licenses, expert opinions, in conducting technical expertise.

As Gazprom previously reported, after the project reaches its full capacity, the volume of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China will increase by 10 billion cubic meters and in total will reach 48 billion cubic meters per year, including deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.