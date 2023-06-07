Russian GDP can grow by 1-2% this year, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) can grow as of the end of this year even despite the slowdown in the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said in Greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to experts, the global economy will continue to decelerate in 2023, while Russia’s GDP could grow by 1-2%. At the same time, it is vital to make the most of the opportunities that are presenting themselves. That means focusing on attaining technological and financial sovereignty, forging strong ties, developing optimal logistics routes, improving infrastructure and tackling inequality and poverty," the President stressed in his address posted on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

The agenda of the forthcoming SPIEF is traditionally rich and meaningful and covers a broad range of relevant and significant topics, Putin said. "Scientists, entrepreneurs, politicians and public figures will discuss key trends and prospects related to the Russian and global economy. They will examine the profound tectonic shifts that are gaining momentum today," the Russian leader said.

"These are in no small measure due to the ongoing formation of a multipolar world and efforts by most countries to secure political and economic independence. Given this, I consider it to be both vital and timely that the theme for this year’s Forum is Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations," Putin noted.

The Russian business community is proactive in modern economic realities, the head of state said. The President expressed his gratitude "to all those working at companies and organizations, whether in senior positions or as team members, for having done much to overcome the severe consequences of unlawful sanctions."

Stimulation of the labor market is also among priorities at present, the Russian leader said. "In order to achieve this, there needs to be a close partnership between the state and the business community, particularly with regard to introducing lean manufacturing technology and modernizing enterprises. And of course, more work is needed to optimize professional training and retraining programs and improve the national employment service," he noted.

"I firmly believe that the Forum will continue to help attain global economic objectives and serve as an example of constructive dialogue that leads to results," the President concluded.