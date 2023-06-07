Russian app store launching monetization function for self-employed

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The RuStore, a Russian online store for Android apps, has launched a monetization function for self-employed individuals, the press service of social network VK told reporters.

"The official app store for Androids has opened [an offering of] payment tools for individual Russian developers. They will be able to earn from built-in purchases and subscriptions, and by posting fee-based apps," the press service said.

The monetization terms and conditions are similar for both legal entities and self-employed individuals, the press service said. The system will automatically check a user’s self-employed status when making the connection in the monetization section.

Users will receive earnings from the RuStore via the VK Pay Self-Employed B2B service. Funds will be forwarded to a bank card linked to the developer’s personal account at the app store. The minimal payment threshold will be 5,000 rubles ($61.40).

The RuStore earlier launched a program to support developers, which also covers self-employed individuals. Commissions on user payments range from 0.9% to 3.35% on the given turnover, up to one million rubles ($12,275) per product by the end of the year.