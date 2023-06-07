Trade turnover between China, Russia growing in January - May 2023 — Customs

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China surged by 40.7% year on year to $93.8 bln, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Wednesday.

China’s exports to Russia soared by 75.6% in the reporting period to $42.95 bln. Russian supplies to China gained 20.4% at the same time and climbed to $50.85 bln, according to data posted on Customs website.

Bilateral trade in May stood at $20.57 bln and edged up by 7% against April 2023. Imports from Russia moved up by 17% month on month to $11.3 bln.

Russia is predominantly supplying energy resources to China. Oil, natural gas, fuel oil and coal accounted for more than 80% from the total volume of Russian supplies. China is delivering cars and trucks, household electronic goods, excavators, apparel, footwear and consumer goods to Russia.