Power, trade, metals sectors taking lead in digitalization in Russia — research

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Electric power, trade, metals, transport, logistics and construction have become the leaders in digitalization in Russia, T1 information technology holding says in its research seen by TASS.

"Electric power (31.5%), retail (29.3%), metals (25.2%), transport and logistics (24.3%), and construction (23.1%) have become industries - leaders in digitalization. Digital development turned out to be the lowest in pharmacy and agriculture - 15.1% in each," the research says.

The electric power segment is taking the lead among all industries under review as regards the use of the Internet of Things and ranks second in application of smart production system, according to the research.

The use of end-to-end digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, sensors, robotics and the Internet of things already used by 208 out of 360 (58%) considered companies is the main driver of digitalization, the research indicates.