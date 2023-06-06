Investors to assess profitability of Donbass mines by year-end — official

NOVOKUZNETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Investors will hold a survey of Donbass coal mines to assess their profitability by the end of this year, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The program comprises mines that may become profitable. Surveys were performed; each mine is being studied by investors now. They make conclusions. If they can say it [a mine - TASS] will be revenue-making and will produce coal in Russian realities, they will operate it. [Surveys will be completed] by the end of this year," Mochalnikov said.