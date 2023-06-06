Preparing legal base for gas hub to take time — source

ANKARA, June 6. /TASS/. The legal base for the full-fledged operation of the gas hub in Turkey is not yet ready, and its creation will take more time, a source from the energy sector in Ankara told TASS.

"The legal basis for operations of the gas hub is not yet ready now. This is a very comprehensive and intricate matter, with its resolution will require a lot of time. In particular, the base is needed for suppliers and buyers to enter into transaction freely without involvement of the government. This matter pertains not merely to Russia but to all partners of Turkey in general, which are supplying gas over pipelines to it or making spot deliveries of liquefied natural gas," the source said.

"The legal framework is needed for the gas hub, which is not present now, except earlier introduced first amendments to laws. They are not enough. It should not be expected that this process is quick. Laws are being adopted but time is still needed for them to start operating in practice," the source noted.