CIS prime ministers to sign agreement on trade in services at June meeting — Lavrov

DUSHANBE, June 6. /TASS/. The prime ministers of the CIS member states plan to sign an agreement on trade in services later this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"This month, in several days at a meeting of the CIS prime ministers, plans are in place to sign the agreement on trade in services, on which work has been ongoing for a long time. This will further promote trade liberalization in the Commonwealth [of Independent States]," Lavrov said.

Additionally, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were continuing to deepen and take root. "This project has indeed demonstrated the demand for it and its sustainability, as well as the positive results from interactions undertaken within its framework, first and foremost through the marked growth in mutual trade turnover, which provides vivid evidence of this. The common market under the EAEU encompasses more than 180 million consumers and enables the free movement of goods and services, as well as of capital and the workforce," the foreign minister added.