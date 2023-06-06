Grain shipments commence from Mariupol Sea Port — acting regional head

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Shipments of grain have commenced through facilities at the Mariupol Sea Port on the Sea of Azov, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin said on air as part of a broadcast by the Soloviev.Live TV channel.

"We are already shipping grain," he said.

Demand has recently appeared for maritime shipments of commodities, which will help to ease traffic at the DPR’s road checkpoints in the future, Pushilin said. "We are working, non-stop. The Mariupol commercial seaport’s capacity should be utilized as much as possible," he stressed.