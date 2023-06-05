Russia hopes Tajikistan will see benefits from EAEU membership – Lavrov

DUSHANBE, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Dushanbe will soon see its benefits from joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We hope very much that our Tajik hosts who provide this hospitable territory will soon see its advantages from joining the EAEU. People are working on this. There is a special mechanism of consultations. And, naturally, we will continue to cooperate within the United Nations," he said while visiting Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, and the EAEU can be seen as prototypes of a new architecture of security and cooperation.