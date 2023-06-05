US Treasury sanctions seven Russians for allegedly influencing Moldova

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The US authorities sanctioned seven Russian citizens for their alleged role in "destabilization campaign and continued malign influence campaigns" in Moldova, according to the US Treasury Department.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven leading members of a Russian intelligence-linked malign influence group for their role in the government of the Russian Federation’s destabilization campaign and continued malign influence campaigns in Moldova. An entity owned or controlled by one of these individuals has also been designated," the statement said.

"The sanctions imposed today shine a light on Russia’s ongoing covert efforts to destabilize democratic nations. Russia’s attempted influence operations exploit the concerns of the citizens of these countries, to destabilize legitimately elected governments for Moscow’s own interests. The United States remains committed, along with the EU, to target individuals who engage in such activities against the government of Moldova," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson was quoted in the statement.