Russian stock indices up after opening of main session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Trading on the Moscow Exchange started with a rise of the MOEX index and a slight decrease in the RTS index, but soon after that the RTS index moved to growth, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX rose by 0.25% to 2,726.17 points, the RTS index fell by 0.12% to 1,050.26 points

As of 10:40 am Moscow time, the MOEX index slightly slowed down growth by 0.11% and reached 2,722.54 points, the RTS index added 0.19% and was at 1,053.55 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-dollar rate decreased by 0.11% to 81.41 rubles, the euro rate dropped by 0.37% to 87.09 rubles. The yuan rate lost 0.38% dropping to 11.428 rubles.