Japan’s Nikkei record high over 33 years — market data

TOKYO, June 5. /TASS/. Nikkei, the key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, gained more than 1.5% and is above 32,000 points, for the first time over 33 years.

The main growth driver is the optimism of investors after the problem of the US government debt was resolved. A positive effect also comes from data on the US labor market, where 339,000 jobs were created additionally in May.

The Nikkei index was at such high level last time in 1990, shortly after the bubble of inflated real estate and other assets’ prices had busted and resulted in lengthy stagnation in the economy.