VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s quota for oil production in 2024 under the OPEC+ deal has been cut to 9.828 million barrels a day, according to the OPEC data.

Russia’s oil production for 2023 is 10.478 million barrels a day. Hence, its quota for the next year has been cut by 650,000 barrels a day.

Saudi Arabia’s quota for 2024 will remain as it is in 2023 - 10.478 million barrels a day.