VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia plans new voluntary oil production cuts as part of the OPEC+ deal, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the agency, OPEC+ nations may make additional production cuts from 2024 if they agree production baselines, from which cuts are calculated

OPEC+ delayed the beginning of their official talks by several hours because of informal discussions, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.