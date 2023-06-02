Next meeting of NDB Board of Governors to be held in South Africa

SHANGHAI, June 2. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) established by BRICS countries will be held in 2024 in South Africa, NDB said in the press release posted on its website on Friday.

"The Board of Governors decided that the 9th Annual Meeting of the Bank will be held in 2024 in South Africa," the Bank said.

The eighth meeting of the Board of Governors was held in NDB Headquarters in Shanghai on May 30-31 of this year. "The two-day event brought together high-level officials, Boards members, NDB stakeholders, development partners, experts, and civil society representatives from the Bank’s member countries and beyond," the NDB informed.

"The Annual Meeting was focused on exploring how NDB could further contribute to shaping a new era for global development, with discussions covering such topics as NDB’s mission and its mandate of mobilizing resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, as well as priority areas for the Bank, including supporting projects that contribute to digital connectivity, combating climate change and poverty alleviation," the Bank said.