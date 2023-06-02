Demand rising in Africa for Russian data leak prevention solutions — expert

MARRAKESH, June 2. /TASS/. African nations are becoming increasingly more interested in Russian technologies for preventing leaks of data and confidential information, Artyom Smirnov, a consultant at Russian tech security services provider Zecurion, told TASS.

"We are already working with countries in the Middle East. We are clearly seeing lately that the number of orders coming from Africa via various channels is growing for the purchase of our data and confidential information leak prevention technologies. Such orders are coming from various government entities and financial institutions concerned about the security of their corporate assets and seeking to comply with the information security requirements of their local regulators in countries on the African continent," he said.

"We regard the African line in our company’s operations to be quite promising. This is particularly so because the problem of data leakage is rather pressing for the continent. We already have partners in South Africa and in certain other countries on the continent, but we would like to, and intend to, develop a more multi-branched network over time," Smirnov added.