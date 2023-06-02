Russia seeing rise in agricultural exports to friendly nations — agriculture minister

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The percentage of Russia’s agricultural exports going to friendly countries has ticked up to 87%, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"Deliveries going to friendly nations have increased and now stand at 87% of agricultural exports overall. Export flows to China, Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, Algeria and Pakistan have ticked up noticeably," the minister remarked.

Russia is systemically rechanneling its export flows to prioritize working with responsible, reliable foreign partners, Patrushev noted.

The country retained its status as a net agricultural exporter as of the end of last year, he noted. Supplies to foreign markets totaled $41.6 bln, while imports amounted to $35.7 bln. Every fifth consignment of wheat exported globally was grown in Russia. Furthermore, Russia supplied over two million metric tons of fish and over 0.73 million tons of livestock products to international markets last year. Exports of high-value-added products are seeing steady growth.