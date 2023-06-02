Putin to speak at SPIEF plenary session — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Per tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There will certainly be a plenary session with the president’s participation. We will inform you when and who the moderator will be. We will furnish all the details to you in due time. Now all these things are being prepared," Peskov said.

"Putin’s long-awaited speech" is planned, the Kremlin Spokesman said. "This speech, which is now being prepared, is always very important for the world in terms of telling about Russia’s economy, politics, and trade and economic benchmarks," Peskov added.

SPIEF, the showcase economic forum in Russia, will be held from June 14 to 17. The jobs market will be among the key topics at the forum this year, Putin said earlier.