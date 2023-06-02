Russia takes into account economic models of other countries, does not copy them — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia takes into account the economic models of other countries, including the Chinese economy, but it does not blindly imitate what they do, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that Russia had begun to take into account China’s principles for managing its economy.

"We need to take into account what other countries are doing, and, of course, we must study what they do in terms of economic macromanagement and micromanagement. The Soviet Union also had plenty of experience in long-term planning. But, of course, this experience must be adjusted to the current moment and to the peculiarities of our country. We cannot talk about blind imitation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Speaking specifically about how the Chinese economy is developing, Peskov noted: "The experience of a country that has been showing the fastest growth rates in the world for more than a decade, which is already the world's leading state in the field of economy in many respects, this experience deserves the deepest and closest study."

The Russian Economic Development Minister singled out two fundamental principles for how China manages its economy. First, it plans for the future. As it is now, they consider the period up to 2030 as the medium-term. Plans for resolving strategic issues are thought out in advance up to 2040-2045. The second principle is demand monitoring. When a decline in consumption is recorded - both among the population and in the corporate sector, the authorities quickly respond and compensate for this at the expense of the budget, Reshetnikov noted. However, the minister stressed that Russia does not borrow any elements from the Chinese model and develops its own institutions, practices and principles.