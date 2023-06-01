OPEC+ not planning to hold technical committee meeting — source

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of OPEC+ usually having its meeting before the ministerial monitoring committee and ministers’ meetings will not be held this time, a source in one of delegations told TASS.

"The meeting of the technical committee is not planned this time," the source said.

Meetings of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and ministers of OPEC+ participating states will be held in Vienna on June 4. The last meeting in person of OPEC+ ministers was in October 2022.