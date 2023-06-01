Kaspersky Lab detects cyber-attack using Apple devices — CEO

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab has detected a target cyber-attack implemented using mobile devices produced by Apple, CEO of the Russian company Evgeny Kaspersky said.

"Experts of our company have found a very sophisticated and professional target cyber-attack using Apple mobile devices. The attack goal was the clandestine introduction of a spying module into iPhones of company employees - the top management and the middle-level executives," Kaspersky said.

The spyware was named Triangulation. Kaspersky expressed confidence that his company was not the primary objective of this operation but several dozen iPhones turned out to be infected with such software.

"We have not yet found an efficient way to delete the spying program without user data loss due to specific features of blocking iOS updates at infected devices," the CEO said.

The attack is made using an invisible iMessage with a harmful attachment. It uses iOS vulnerabilities and installs spyware, and all of that is hidden from the user. Then software clandestinely transmits private information to remote servers.

"The probe into the Triangulation spying operation has just started. We publish first results of the analysis but there is still plenty of work to do," Kaspersky Lab said.