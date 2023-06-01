Russia’s Federal Customs Service transfers $28.74 bln to budget in 5 months of 2023

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Federal Customs Service transferred 2.325 trillion rubles ($28.74 bln) to the Russian federal budget in January-May 2023, acting head of the service Ruslan Davydov told reporters.

"We have collected 545 bln [rubles] of payments in May 2023. We were lagging behind in January-April, and in May there was an increase in payments due to imports. We received 2.325 trillion [rubles] in 5 months. This is somewhat less than the planned figure, but the trend has changed," Davydov said.

At the end of 2022, the Federal Customs Service transferred 6.2 trillion rubles ($76.67 bln) to the federal budget, and 7.156 trillion rubles ($88.49 bln) in 2021.