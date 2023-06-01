Russia’s international reserves down $3 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. International reserves of Russia dropped by $3 bln over the week and stood at $586.3 bln as of May 26, 2023, the Bank of Russia said on Thursday.

"International reserves amounted to $586.3 bln as of May 26, having declined over the week by $3 bln or by 0.55 in consequence of negative revaluation and transactions made as part of the fiscal rule," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $589.3 bln as of May 19.

International reserves of the country are highly liquid foreign assets managed by the Bank of Russia and the national government. They comprise funds in foreign exchange, special drawing rights, a reserve positions in IMF and monetary gold.