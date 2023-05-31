Air transport IT services provider SITA leaves Russia from July 1 — source

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. SITA, one of the world’s largest providers of IT and telecommunication services to air transport industry will leave the Russian market from July 1, a source in one of the airlines told TASS. However, national carriers and airports have already managed to substitute the main IT systems, the source added.

"We [Russian airlines and airports] managed to replace all SITA services. SITA leaves the territory of the Russian Federation from July 1, 2023. All companies have now received a notification," the source said.

SITA is also engaged in the development of booking systems, electronic boarding, baggage systems and other airport and aviation IT services.

SITA, along with other large foreign companies, supplied Russian airlines with a ticket booking system. Last year, all Russian carriers switched to Russian systems: Leonardo (developed by Sirena and Rostec) and TAIS (developed by ORS).