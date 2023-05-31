Russia builds up presence on Spitsbergen, minister says

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia builds up its presence on the Spitsbergen Archipelago, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov said on Wednesday at a meeting on transport-logistics and socio-economic development of the Arctic Zone.

A year earlier, the Russian government ordered the ministry to undertake management of the Arktikugol Trust Company, which since 1931 had been providing Russia's presence on Spitsbergen. Coal production there will be cut by 2032 to 40,000 tons (threefold reduction). Arktikugol (Arctic coal) owns on Spitsbergen the territory of 251 sq km.

"We have been building Russia's presence on the Spitsbergen Archipelago," the minister said. "An important direction would be the development of sciences, technologies and the educational project."

"We have been negotiating BRICS and other friendly countries that are interested in this cooperation," he added.

Russia plans to organize on the archipelago international educational programs, and an international scientific center for BRICS and other friendly countries. Earlier, the minister said China and India had expressed interest to the scientific station, which Arktikugol will develop. Additionally, Russia plans a museum complex to attract tourists from friendly countries, who enjoy extreme and adventure tours. For tourism purposes, cruise vessels will call on the archipelago, and Russia will serve direct flights to Spitsbergen.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of developing educational, scientific and technology programs in the Arctic, where more than 300 organizations have been working. He also touched upon the world-class Snezhinka (Snowflake) station, due on the Yamal Peninsula. "The paperwork has been completed to begin the construction of the Snezhinka year-round research station. <...> I would like to express hope this station, this global research project, will be launched and will work featuring scientists both from Russia and from other countries," the minister added.

The research station would be a year-round autonomous complex, which will use renewable and hydrogen energy sources.