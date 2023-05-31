Rosneft prioritizing ruble, friendly countries’ currencies for export payments

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Rosneft gives priority to payments made in rubles and currencies of friendly countries for settlements under export supplies, the Russian oil major said on Wednesday.

"The company attributes priority to payments in rubles and national currencies of friendly countries in settlements with counterparties under export supplies," Rosneft said.

Certain countries endeavor at present to drop payments in dollars to strengthen their financial systems and reduce risks of dollar dependence, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said earlier.