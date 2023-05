MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold currency worth 2 bln rubles ($24.7 mln) with settlements on May 29 in the domestic market, the regulator reported on its website.

The volume of currency sold by the Bank of Russia with settlements on May 26 also amounted to 2 bln rubles.

The Ministry of Finance will allocate 40.4 bln rubles ($499 mln) for foreign currency sales from May 10 to June 6, the Ministry said earlier.