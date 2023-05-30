Fiber-optic line to reach Yakutia's all Arctic districts within 3 years

TASS, May 30. Yakutia plans the fiber-optic data exchange network will reach the region's all Arctic districts within next three years, Governor Aisen Nikolayev told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Here is what we plan to do: within three years we will lay the fiber-optic line to our all Arctic districts. It will be a global project - the cost is about 10 billion rubles ($123 million). We have split the cost with the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, and we will be attracting [funds]. We want to manage within three years, to reach the Arctic Ocean's coast, and then to get connected to the ocean fiber-optic communications cable, which goes along the Northern Sea Route," the governor said.

Earlier, Yakutia reported plans to provide access to the high-speed Internet for 86 Arctic and hard-to-reach settlements. The region will make a network of more than 7,000 km long. In 2022, the region signed an agreement with the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media on the joint implementation of the Arctic Synergies project.