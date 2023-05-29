Russia extends quota for mineral fertilizer exports until November 30

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the extension of quotas for the export of mineral fertilizers from Russia, according to the government website.

"The quotas will be in effect from June 1 to November 30, 2023. The decision was made to keep sufficient quantities of fertilizer on the domestic market," the statement said.

The total volume of the export quota will be more than 16.3 mln metric tons. The Ministry of Industry and Trade was instructed to distribute the volume among exporters. At the same time, the government decided that fertilizer deliveries to Abkhazia and South Ossetia would not be subject to quotas.

It was noted that the measure will allow producers of mineral fertilizers to export unclaimed inventories of finished products.