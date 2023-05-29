Russian logistical operator opens warehouse in China

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. CDEK has opened a fulfillment center in Shanghai, the press service of the Russian logistical operator told TASS on Monday.

"The decision to open a warehouse in China was made on the basis <...> of numerous requests of CDEK customers that are buying goods in China and selling them in Russia and CIS countries," the logistical operator said.

Fulfillment centers are intended for providing a package of warehousing services in interests of online stores. CDEK has already opened such storage facilities in Russia, Italy, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Belarus earlier.

CDEK partners in China with SF Express (express courier delivery and small cargo) and Deppon (long hauls up to 10 metric tons).