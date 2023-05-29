Russian Railways expect high-speed train of new generation in 2027 — CEO

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Railways continues building a domestic high-speed train and expects to receive in 2027, CEO of the Russian railway holding Oleg Belozerov said on the air with the Kultura (Culture) TV channel.

"We are currently building a high-speed train. We plan under the presidential assignment to have the high-speed train of the next generation in 2027," Belozerov said.

The high-speed train will be completely of domestic production, the chief executive said. The train design and the detailed breakdown of train production stages have been developed to date.

"We are ready to build a high-speed railway. We believe this is needed now. The time is proper now," he added.