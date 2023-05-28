ZNPP employees, Russian military can thwart any provocation by Kiev – adviser

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the Russian military are professional enough to thwart any Ukrainian false flag operation, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, assured TASS on Sunday.

"No matter how ominous plans being plotted by Ukraine and the collective West against the ZNPP or Russia may appear, they are predictable. And as long as they are predictable, success will be achieved by the will and professionalism that we and our military will demonstrate," Karchaa said, commenting on allegations by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence that Russia is plotting a false flag operation at the nuclear facility.

According to Karchaa, the Zaporozhye nuke plant is currently working as normal, the background radiation is normal.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reported alleged Russian preparations to simulate a disaster at the plant, plotting an attack on its premises.