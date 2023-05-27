Putin notes importance of quick delivery of products, building materials to new regions

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the importance of protecting borders close to the zone of the special military operation with concurrent ensuring of quick delivery of everything necessary to new regions in his greeting on the occasion of Border Guards Day.

"The reliable protection of borders in the near vicinity of the combat zone is a separate and very important task. That said, it is necessary to ensure the quick delivery of both military and civil transport vehicles and cargoes, including food, humanitarian supplies, construction materials, to new substituent entities of the Federation - to the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region," he said.

A close cooperation of border guards with other divisions of the Federal Security Service, armed forces and the Guard Service, the regions’ public authorities is required here, the president added.