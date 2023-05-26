Russia to expedite petrochemical industry’s development — expert

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia has set a more ambitious goal of bringing feedstock on stream for production of petrochemicals, in hopes of expediting the development of the industry, InfoTEK expert Valery Andrianov said on Friday.

The Russian government approved the updated roadmap for the petrochemical industry’s development, according to reports released on May 22. Per the document, Russia will boost large-scale production of polymers by 34% by 2025.

"First of all, attention should be drawn to the plans to significantly accelerate the development of the industry. While the 2030 Energy Strategy intended to increase the feedstock share for petrochemical needs from 23.1% in 2018 to 35% in 2035, the evolution is much more ambitious in the roadmap: from 26.7% in 2022 to 35.2% in 2025. In actual terms, the deadline to reach the previous target was reduced by a decade," the expert said.

Such output will be achieved on account of a significant increase in physical supplies and not by the overall reduction of petrochemicals production in Russia, Andrianov stressed.

"This is evidenced by production growth figures projected in the roadmap, from 6.9 mln metric tons in 2022 to 9.9 mln metric tons in 2025," the expert added.