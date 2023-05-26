Putin announces plans to hold meeting on economic issues

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting on economic issues, with support of investment to be one of its subjects.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) organization on Friday, he said about a recent meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. "We agreed on holding a meeting on economic issues, naturally, with a higher number of participants than two ministers," he said after listening to reports by Siluanov and Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov.

The president requested returning to the issue of supporting investment at the upcoming meeting as it is "to help heat up the economy." "It is obviously necessary to support investment," he noted.