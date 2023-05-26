Customs transfer $27.9 bln to Russian budget YTD

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Customs Service transferred 2.23 trillion rubles ($27.9 bln) to the national budget year-to-date, acting head of the Service Ruslan Davydov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"There is a clear upward trend for payments against targets in May. We gathered 2.23 trillion rubles as of yesterday. Import payments stood at about 75%," he said.

Transfers to the Russian budget from import supplies gained 10% in 2023 against the last year, Davydov told TASS earlier.