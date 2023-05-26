Registration of payment system operators to be mandatory again from July 1 — regulator

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia decided not to renew the derogation for entities of the national payment system on the non-use of measures in case of absence of registration since July 1, the regulator’s press service informed.

"The Bank of Russia will not extend since July 1, 2023 the derogation in respect of entities of the national payment system (NPS), which provides for the non-use of measures against breaching requirements on registration of a payment system operator in case credit institutions reach the criterion prescribed by law," the Central Bank said.

The support measure will cease to be in effect in view of stabilized amounts of money transfers among credit institutions and on the basis of the review of current performance of such entities, the Bank of Russia said.

The measure was introduced in 2022 in view of transformations of correspondent relations of credit institutions due to sanction restrictions and was extended then until July 1, 2023.