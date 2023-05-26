Russian SMEs have adjusted to sanctions — PM

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian authorities see that small and mid-sized entrepreneurs (SME) have already adjusted to sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"As far as our country’s small and medium business is concerned, it is already safe to say that it has adjusted to the sanctions pressure fairly well already, with statistics pointing to it," he said at a meeting with President of the Opora Rossii business association Alexander Kalinin.

Russian entrepreneurs have been actively establishing new cooperation ties with friendly countries in recent years, Mishustin noted, adding that they consider it important among other things to create transport and logistics corridors amid the sanctions pressure, which has largely reorganized the chains of interaction both in production and in the sector of services.

PM and President of Opora Rossii separately focused on the issue of cooperation between Russian and Chinese businessmen. The former stressed that the development of such a partnership is very important.