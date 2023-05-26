Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up at the opening of Friday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX edged up by 0.02% to 2,650.38 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS grew by 0.27% to 1,043.25 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.18% at 2,654.77 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.55% at 1,046.2 points.

As of 10:15 a.m., the dollar’s exchange rate was down by 0.3% at 79.93 rubles during FX trading on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.24% at 85.86 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.14% at 11.311 rubles.