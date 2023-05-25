Gazprom denies reports on intentions to manage Turkey’s Botas

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian gas holding Gazprom denies reports of Turkish mass media about talks or intentions in respect of the transfer of the Turkish oil and gas company Botas to be managed by the Russian gas giant.

"Information radiated in certain Turkish mass media regarding alleged talks or intentions as regards the transfer of the Turkish company Botas to be managed by Gazprom is absolutely not true to the fact," Gazprom said.

Halk TV, a Turkish TV channel, reported the day before that Gazprom might allegedly offer to take management of Botas in exchange for settlement of debts for Russian natural gas supplied to Turkey, citing Botas former executive Ali Arif Akturk.