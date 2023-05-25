Russian market of online games in 2023 may grow by 10% — experts

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. In 2023, the Russian online gaming market may rise by 7-10% in comparison with 2022. Maria Saykina, chief analyst of the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC) Maria Saykina told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Internet Forum.

"There is a sense that the games market will not decline any further. I believe there will be a modest growth. We can expect to see an increase of around 7-10%," she said. According to Saykina, growth can come as a result of state initiatives and funding from the Institute of Internet Development.

According to RAEC analytical study presented at the forum, the Russian online gaming market declined by 78% in 2022 compared to 2021 and reached 21.8 bln rubles ($272.2 mln).