EAEU should become one of new global decision-making centers — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should become one of the new decision-making centers in the world, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday.

"The modern world is undergoing global changes, ushering in an era of large-scale transformations and strategic development. There is a growing recognition of the need to replace the unipolar system of government with new decision-making centers that ensure that the interests of all actors in international relations are considered. The attention given to today's activities in Moscow clearly shows that the Eurasian Economic Union should be one of these centers," he said.

Lukashenko stated that the EAEU countries have finally progressed in supporting industrial cooperation projects. According to him, a decision to grant financial aid to such initiatives at the expense of the EAEU budget has been prepared. "This is a historic document. We expect significant practical results," the president said.

He also advocated for more cooperation with the SCO, BRICS, and ASEAN. "Our response to sanctions pressure is to strengthen cooperation with the SCO, BRICS, and ASEAN, conclude new trade agreements, and engage in constructive mutually beneficial cooperation with everyone who is willing to be friends and work with us," Lukashenko said.