Kazakhstan ready to act as center of Eurasian industrial cooperation

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to create conditions for the development of the country as a center of Eurasian industrial cooperation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Kazakhstan, given its geography and capabilities, is ready to operate as a center for the growth of Eurasian industrial cooperation in the current geopolitical environment. It could include joint ventures for manufacturing electric vehicles, mainline locomotives, railcars, agricultural and passenger vehicles, construction materials, and chemical products," he said.

"We are also prepared to implement joint projects for the development of ferrous and nonferrous metal deposits, as well as further processing and production of finished products. I would like to emphasize our successful cooperation in these areas with the Russian Federation," Tokayev stated.