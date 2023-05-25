Russian NPPs operating normally, additional security measures taken — Rosatom

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. All Russian nuclear power plants are operating normally, and every necessary security measure has been taken, Rosenergoatom (the Rosatom electric energy division) press office told TASS Thursday.

"As of May 25, 2023, all Russian nuclear power plants - Rosenergoatom subsidiaries - are operating normally. Currently, NPP reactors bear load in accordance with their dispatching schedule, their total power stands at about 22 billion kWt as of today," the press office said.

There have been no complaints about the equipment or violation of the terms and conditions of safe operation.

"All necessary additional measures have been taken to reinforce protection and ensure safe operation of nuclear power plants," Rosenergoatom underscored, adding that anyone can check the radiation situation on all Russian nuclear power plants on the www.russianatom.ru website.

Rosenergoatom includes a total of 11 nuclear power plants with 37 reactors and a total power capacity of 29.5 GWt, including the PATES floating nuclear power plant with two reactors.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that, on May 9, it thwarted a Ukrainian sabotage attempt against two nuclear power plants - the Leningrad and Kalinin plants in the Leningrad and Tver regions of Russia. The saboteurs planned to blow up over 30 high-voltage power line towers. They managed to blow up one and rig four other power line towers at the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant and plant improvised explosive devices on seven Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant power line towers.