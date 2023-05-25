Putin notes successful cooperation in Eurasian Economic Union

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He suggested discussing specific issues of cooperation within the organization at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union on Thursday.

"Cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union is really quite successful," he said when opening the closed-door meeting. The Russian president referred to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s comments that "Armenia is the main beneficiary as the highest economic growth rate is in Armenia."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan clarified that economic growth amounted to 12.6% last year and 12.1% in 2023. "This figure is high, of course, very high," Putin said.

He assured that Russia "highly values the close partnership with all member states of the association, which is steadily being built on the principles of mutual benefit, respect and consideration of each other’s interests."

"Today we will first have a meeting with a select group to exchange views on the main areas of our development and the mechanisms we use for this development, and then continue our meeting bringing in everybody else," the Russian president said.

"We will discuss with the delegations specific issues of integration cooperation, including in such areas as ensuring energy and food security, technological and financial independence, speeding up digital transformation, removal of regulatory and trade barriers, and development of transport infrastructure," he said.