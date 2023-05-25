EU countries confirm 200 bln euro in Russian central bank assets frozen

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. Member states of the European Union have informed the European Commission (EC) about identified locations of 200 bln euro worth of frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia, EC spokesman Christian Wigand said on Thursday.

"In the tenth sanctions package, a new requirement was introduced for operators and member states to report to the Commission regarding the immobilized assets and reserves of the Central Bank of Russia. The deadline to do so was May 12," the spokesman said. "Member states have reported to the Commission over 200 billion euros of immobilized assets of the Russian central bank. This is what I can say. At this stage, and for information regarding individual member states, we will refer you to the member states [in question]," Wigand noted.

"Over 200 bln euros are only in the EU," he added, answering a query as to whether the frozen Russian central bank assets were just in the EU and UK, or in other jurisdictions as well.