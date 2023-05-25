EAEU summit begins in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The leaders of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) started a meeting in the Kremlin. The EAEU summit opened on Thursday with a photo session of the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Sadyr Japarov, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The EAEU leaders started communicating on Wednesday at the Eurasian Economic Forum, which was set to be held every year. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin stated that decisions on further deepening integration processes between the countries would be made at today's meeting.

"We will focus on ways to ensure energy and food security, as well as technological and financial self-sufficiency, boost digital transformation processes, remove regulatory and trade barriers and develop transport infrastructure," Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that participants in the meeting would consider efforts to achieve the goals set for Russia’s 2023 EAEU presidency. The parties will also discuss the Union’s international activities and ways to expand its trade and economic ties with third countries and other regional organizations.